Teenage son chokes his mother’s ex-boyfriend to death after seeing him beat her inside Bronx apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx —A woman's son allegedly choked his mother's ex-boyfriend to death Monday after spotting the man beating his mother inside their Bronx apartment, police said.

The 43-year-old ex-boyfriend showed up at the University Avenue apartment around 4:30 a.m. to talk to the mother, police said. The two argued in the hallway.

He followed her into the apartment and then allegedly began beating the 37-year-old woman, police said. Her 18-year-old son heard what has happening and rushed out of his bedroom.

The teen allegedly fought with his mom's ex-boyfriend, pulling the man off of his mother, police said. He allegedly choked the man to death.

Police sources said the mother, who had briefly passed out, woke up to sight of her son standing over her ex-boyfriend.

The dead man’s name was not immediately released. Police sources said he has 26 prior arrests. Two of them are for instances of domestic violence against the teenager's mother.

Police took the teen into custody. No charges have been filed.