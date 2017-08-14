× Ric Flair, retired WWE wrestler, hospitalized for ‘tough medical issues’

NEW YORK – Ric Flair, the WWE hall of famer who went by the moniker Nature Boy, was hospitalized over the weekend for “tough medical issues,” his agent said.

Melinda Morris Zanoni, CEO of Legacy Talent and Entertainment which represents the wrestler, said Saturday night that the 68-year-old had been hospitalized for “routine monitoring.”

“No reason2panic,” she tweeted. “Yes,many thx2his fiancé&hospstaff.No excuses Ric wld want u2go out 2nite NaturBoy style!”

Yes,Ric in hosp 4routine monitoring.No reason2panic.Yes,many thx2his fiancé&hospstaff.No excuses Ric wld want u2go out 2nite NaturBoy style! — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 13, 2017

Then on Sunday night, Zanoni said the wrestler was “dealing with some tough medical issues.”

“Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair? If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues,” she wrote in a midnight tweet.

Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues🙏🏻 — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017

Additional details about why he was in the hospital were not revealed.

Retired wrestler and current WWE agent Michael “P.S.” Hayes said he saw Ric Flair Sunday.

“I can assure that he needs everyone’s prayers and positive vibes,” Hayes tweeted. “Thx in advance!!”

Born Richard Morgan Fliehr, Ric Flair ended his 36-year professional wrestling career in 2008 – just after he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.