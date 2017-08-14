Police arrest man wanted for stabbing brothers in argument over Brooklyn parking spot as he tried to leave country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GEORGETOWN, Brooklyn — Police say 41-year-old Djems Jean-Paul was arrested at JFK airport as he was trying to flee to Haiti.

He is now charged with manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of a deadly weapon after a fight over a parking spot between next door neighbors led to the death of 23-year-old Omari Dahan.

"I felt something was brewing just by the long honk of the horn," Corey, a neighbor who didn't want to give his last name, told PIX11. "Five minutes of honking. It was constant."

It was 11:30 p.m. Sunday when Corey took cell phone video of the fight on East 73rd St. near Avenue M in Georgetown between the Israeli family that lives at 1261 and the Haitian family next door.

Neighbors said there have been long simmering problems over parked cars on the sidewalks blocking residents' driveways and garages, particularly between those two families.

"I just can't believe something like this, a tragedy so close the home," Corey told PIX11.

As Dahan's family prepared for his funeral service at a chapel before his body is flown to Israel for burial, relatives talked of a family that has suffered so much. Dahan's father and another brother were killed in a freakish accident at a sewage company in 2009.

And now this latest tragedy.

"No one wins in the situation," Carla Roudette-Brown, a neighbor, told PIX11. "There is a loss for both families; no one wins."