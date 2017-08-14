LI woman killed in hit-and-run crash, she’s the 3rd member of her family killed by a car

LINDENHURST, NY — A 54-year-old woman killed in a Monday morning hit-and-run was related to the victims of two other recent crashes.

Pauline Aluska was killed at Montauk Highway and South 13th Street around 12:20 a.m., police said The vehicle fled the scene.

She was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, but she did not survive her wounds.

Aluska’s brother was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Lindenhurst on Sept. 28, 2015, police said. That case remains unsolved and no arrests have been made.

Another relative was killed in May. The 55-year-old relative was out for a Mother’s Day walk with her teenage daughter when an 80-year-old woman lost control of her car when she was backing out of a parking spot.

Ann Riola crashed into pedestrians and then slammed into a Lindenhurst Fire Department building.

Police are still looking into the deaths of Pauline Aluska and her brother. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incidents to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

40.672150 -73.378613