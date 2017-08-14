Fight over parking spot may have led to deadly stabbing in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERGEN BEACH, Brooklyn — The search is on Monday for two men who stabbed two brothers in Brooklyn, one of whom died, police said.

Investigators said the violence appears to have been sparked by an argument over a parking spot.

Police were called about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday to East 73rd Street between Avenues L and M about an assault in progress, NYPD said.

Officers arrived to find two men, who are siblings, suffering from stab wounds.

A 23-year-old who had been stabbed in the chest died at a hospital. He was later identified as Omari Dahan, of Brooklyn.

A second man, identified only as a 29-year-old, remained hospitalized Monday morning from a stab wound to his left arm, police said.

No arrests have been made. Police said they're searching for a grey Volkswagen sedan in connection with the deadly stabbing.