Ex-NYC cop charged after dead horses found on upstate New York farm

GOSHEN, N.Y. — A former New York City police officer has been charged with animal cruelty after authorities found a severely malnourished horse and the remains of 11 others on her upstate farm.

The Times Herald-Record of Middletown reports 48-year-old Jeanne Ryan was charged last Friday with cruelty to animals and failure to properly dispose of dead animals.

The charges followed a July 29 raid conducted by the Hudson Valley SPCA at Argus Farm in the Orange County town of Goshen, 55 miles (88 kilometers) northwest of New York City.

Officials say the skeleton of a dead mare was found in a stall alongside the carcass of the mare’s 2-month-old foal. The remains of the other horses were found in a barn and in nearby woods.

One emaciated horse was found still living.

“There is a tiny beacon of light in knowing that the one horse we were able to rescue is expected to recover under veterinary care,” a spokesperson for the Hudson Valley Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said.

The voicemail at the farm is full and isn’t accepting messages.

PIX11 contributed to this report.