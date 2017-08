Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — With probable origins dating back to ancient Phoenician, Egyptian and Chinese ropemakers, Double Dutch has been around for a long time, but it was the Dutch settlers who introduced the favorite pastime to New York City.

In 1973, the famous street game quickly developed into the world-class competitive sport it is today with the creation of what is now the International Double Dutch League.

The organization was founded in 1973 by David A. Walker, then a New York City Police Community Affairs detective, his partner, Det. Ulysses Williams and the assistance from physical education instructors at IS 10.

Today, the organization celebrated the history of the sport with PIX11’s Lisa Mateo.