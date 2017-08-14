Brooklyn brothers attempt to clear up NJ pizza box police controversy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. — One pizza box has evolved into an extra large controversy on social media. The Mancini brothers from Brooklyn own and operate Mancini Pizza on Route 18 in East Brunswick. An East Brunswick Police officer came in for some food a couple weeks back and accused Vito Mancini of marking her pizza box with the slur 'pig.'

"She goes, 'yeah why did you write pig on my box?' I said, 'it's not your box,'" said Vito Mancini, who explained the symbol was shorthand for a plain slice and garlic knots. He said the officer ordered a panini and the box in question belonged to another customer's order. "Don’t believe what you see on the internet. Don’t believe what you hear on the internet."

East Brunswick PBA Local 145 posted on Facebook about the incident: “We consider this to be an affront to the officer involved, the East Brunswick Police Department, and the entire law enforcement community.”

They said they're standing by the officer's story. The Mancini brothers showed PIX11 the box in question​.

"It was a misunderstanding," stated Frank Mancini. "Listen, we love the cops."

A photo of the now-infamous box has been circulating on social media.

The East Brunswick PBA ​contests: “The photograph conjured up by Mancini Pizza, 11 days after the incident, is not an actual depiction of the original pizza box. It is unfortunate, but not surprising that Mancini Pizza would attempt to cover up the truth..."

The brothers say the officer in question is welcome back anytime.

"If she’s listening out there, I’m inviting her into the place," said Frank Mancini. "I’m inviting her back, I’m inviting her family back. There is no grudge here, I just want the truth to come out."

PIX11 did attempt to contact the officer involved through the local PBA. We also left a message for the East Brunswick Police Department, which is reportedly investigating the incident.