Artists set up giant inflatable of President Trump with rodent-like features near Trump Tower

MANHATTAN — Artists set up a giant inflatable of President Donald Trump with rodent-like features near Trump Tower Monday in advance of Trump’s planned stay in New York.

The Trump rat is modeled on the inflatable rats used by labor unions to draw attention to developers they take issue with. It was set up at Fifth Avenue and 59th Street.

The creators of “Trumpy the Rat” raised the funds for the balloon on Kickstarter. It has Confederate flag cufflinks.

“Do not underestimate the value in ridiculing and taunting psychopaths, sociopaths, narcissists, antisocial-personality disordered, kleptocratic bullies,” a post on the Kickstarter page said.

More than $10,000 was raised in the campaign. The balloon will be loaned out to future protests.

This isn’t the first inflatable Trump-like balloon. An inflatable chicken with a Trump-style haircut was put up near the White House last week.

The president is expected to arrive at Trump Tower on Monday night. He was originally scheduled to arrive in the city on Sunday.