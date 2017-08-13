Woman killed when man rammed into crowd of counter protesters at Charlottesville white supremacist rally identified

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — The woman killed when a man sped into a a crowd of protestors in Charlottesville has been identified as Heather Heyer.

Heyer, 32, was the only person killed when James Alex Fields, Jr. allegedly slammer his silver Dodge Challenger into a crowd of people walking through the streets of Charlottesville in opposition to the “Unite the Right” rally. More than 30 people were injured over the weekend, 19 of them by Fields’ car.

“She died doing what was right,” her mother apparently told a friend who set up a GoFundMe.” My heart is broken, but I am forever proud of her.”

A GoFundMe for Heyer’s family has raised more than $60,000. According to the post, Greene County native and Graduated from William Monroe High School.

Her cover photo on Facebook read: If you’re not outraged, you’re not paying attention.

She supported Bernie Sanders in the 2016 election.

Police charged Fields with second degree murder and other counts, including malicious wounding and failure to stop in an accident that resulted in death. His bond hearing is set for Monday.

Federal law enforcement authorities have started a civil rights investigation into the deadly car crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.