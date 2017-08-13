Oil tanker overturns on NJ Turnpike, flaming truck shuts down traffic

NEW JERSEY — A flaming overturned oil tanker is blocking traffic on the New Jersey Turnpike.

No injuries have been reported, New Jersey State Police said.

All northbound lanes are currently shutdown.

The truck overturned near Chesterfield Township around 12:15 p.m. It is not yet clear what caused the accident.

Thick, black smoke billowed into the air from the truck, video from the scene showed.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.

So about the NJ turnpike right now… pic.twitter.com/pKUKJcZLni — Matt Costantini (@matt_costantini) August 13, 2017