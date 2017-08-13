Man follows 12-year-old girl in the Bronx, sexually assaults her: police

CLAREMONT, the Bronx — A man sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl in the Bronx Sunday morning, police said.

He followed her down Weeks Avenue around 11 a.m. and took her into an alleyway, an NYPD spokesperson said. The man sexually assaulted the girl.

She was transported to an area hospital.

No arrests have been made and no description was immediately available of the perpetrator.

