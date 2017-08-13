Here are all the street closures you need to know about for Trump’s visit to NYC

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump’s planned three day trip to New York will trigger a shutdown of some city streets for the duration of his stay in the city, officials said.

From Aug. 13-Aug. 16, streets around Trump Tower will be locked down to traffic. Here are the closures to know about:

58th Street from 6th Avenue to Madison Ave.

55th Street from 5th Avenue to Madison Ave.

56th Street from 6th Avenue to 5th Ave – this street will have managed access to vehicular traffic during the president’s visit

Drivers are advised to expect traffic delays through the trip. The NYPD encourages the public to use mass transit during President Trump’s stay in New York City. Officials are also advising drivers to avoid the Midtown area, or expect significant delays and heavy congestion.

There are also street closures in effect in Sunday, August 13 for the Dominican Day Parade.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video