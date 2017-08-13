Brooklyn community farm faces closure at end of lease

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — It's not often that you find chickens laying eggs in a farm in the middle of New York City.

But that's just part of the charm for people who visit Bushwick City Farm on Stockton Street and Lewis Ave.

BCF, as it's called, is powered by solar panels has 50 chickens, eight ducklings, a turkey name Petunia and even tilapia fish.

"It's like an oasis for the church and the community," Richard Calhoun, Pastor of the Brooklyn Temple Seventh Day Adventist Church told PIX 11. "They get fresh eggs here, and fruits and vegetables for free."

Diego Canpos, 15, has been coming to the farm for six years.

"It's a place to be with my friends," Diego told PIX11.

But late last month, this rent free farm received a letter from the property manager saying that after more than six years, their month-to-month lease will come to an end August 31.

Volunteers at the farm say the owner wants to look into ways to develop the property.

"In the face of gentrification," Tama Kakizaki, a farm volunteer told PIX11, "all cultures can come here."

Farm volunteers are beginning a petition and letter writing campaign to let local politicians and community members know of their farm's struggles and possible demise.

"Without this farm, I could never grow fruits and vegetables," Waldy Robles, 10, told PIX11.

Efforts to reach the property manager have been unsuccessful so far.