Brawl arranged on Instagram leads to stabbing in Queens

RICHMOND HILL , Queens — Two people are in the hospital and three arrested after a brawl arranged on Instagram led to a stabbing Saturday night in Queens.

Two groups of people showed up to fight around 10:20 p.m. at 115th Street and Liberty Avenue.

Michael Jalkaren, 17, was arrested for allegedly stabbing Alex Murgasen, 22, in the chest, and Shiva Balgobin, 22, in the abdomen.

Police say the brawl was arranged on the social media platform between one of the men and his girlfriend’s cousin in order to settle a beef.

The two injured men were rushed to the hospital where they are expected to be OK. They were also charged with assault.

A fourth person involved in the fight is being sought by police.