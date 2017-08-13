30-year-old man fatally struck by Long Island woman driving with suspended license

CENTRAL ISLIP, NY — A 30-year-old man was fatally struck early Sunday by a woman driving with a suspended license, Suffolk County Police said.
He was walking on East Suffolk Avenue, near Powell Avenue, around 2:20 a.m. when he was struck by a 2007 Toyota Prius, police said. The driver stayed on the scene.
Sabrina Cadogan, 36,was arrested and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle in the second degree for driving with a suspended license.
Her car was impounded for a safety check.
Police have not yet released the name of the victim.
40.793659 -73.187418