30-year-old man fatally struck by Long Island woman driving with suspended license

CENTRAL ISLIP, NY — A 30-year-old man was fatally struck early Sunday by a woman driving with a suspended license, Suffolk County Police said.

He was walking on East Suffolk Avenue, near Powell Avenue, around 2:20 a.m. when he was struck by a 2007 Toyota Prius, police said. The driver stayed on the scene.

Sabrina Cadogan, 36,was arrested and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle in the second degree for driving with a suspended license.

Her car was impounded for a safety check.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim.