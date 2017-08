SHREWSBURY, N.J. — Ten passengers were rescued after a boat they were on burst into flames Sunday afternoon.

It happened just before 3 p.m. in the Shrewsbury River, police say.

None of the passengers onboard the 19-foot boat were injured in the blaze. They were able to jump and were rescued by another boat.

The boat was fully engulfed by the flames and extinguished by Middletown Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.