New photo exhibit celebrates Lower East Side storefronts (and their hidden stories)

A new photo exhibit curated by photographers James and Karla Murray celebrates the Lower East Side’s storefronts and their unique stories to raise awareness and advocate for the survival of these fragile places.

The authors have published several books documenting the vanishing vintage storefronts of New York, and in this new initiative, hosted a workshop in which they trained attendees in the art of photographing these places, as well as interviewing the proprietors and telling the stories behind the storefronts, something the Murrays have done to much acclaim in their series of “Storefront” books.

The exhibit, “Capturing the Lower East Side’s Storefronts Oral History & Photo Exhibition,” will have its opening reception Monday, Aug. 14 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Theater for the New City Gallery, 155 First Ave. at 10th Street. The reception is free and wine and hors d’oeuvres will be provided.

The show runs through Sept. 18.

Here is the official news release:

Experience activism and community through the lens of photographers, as they display their work from two free 2017 workshops with acclaimed photographers and award-winning authors Karla and James Murray. In two sessions at the Neighborhood Preservation Center, the famed duo taught participants how to use photography and oral history to raise public awareness, build community, and encourage advocacy. Participants learned to create their own powerful photographs of neighborhood storefronts and connected with proprietors through interviews. Curated by James T. & Karla L. Murray Participating Photographers: Shannon Anderson, Cassondra Bazelow, Yoni Benshlomo, Alyssa Bishop, Stacy Bisignano, Georgina Castanon, Pat DeMarco, Geoff Fellows, Leah Frances, Damian Kolody, Janet Li, Salvatore Napoli, Jackie Neale, Jennifer Parra, Jarrett Robertson, Heather Rogan, Tessa Rushton, Erika Sequeira, Lindsay Smilow, Asya Stepnova, Michael Theodore, Mike Ursone, Nakeesha Van Wyk, Chinh Vo, Avra Wacks, Lisa Wong, Maria Liu Wong, Monica Wong, Molly Woodward, Pixie Yates Capturing the Faces and Voices of the Lower East Side’s Disappearing Mom-and-Pop Storefronts is made possible in part with public funds from Creative Engagement, supported by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York Legislature and administered by Lower Manhattan Cultural Council. Done in partnership with the Neighborhood Preservation Center. Additional support provided by Theater For The New City.