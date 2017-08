RICHMOND HILL, Queens — At least three people were rushed to the hospital Saturday evening after being stabbed in Queens.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. in the area of 115th Street and Liberty Avenue.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

The victims were transported to a nearby hospital in unknown conditions.

It is not known what led to the stabbings.

