24-year-old man dead after being found with head trauma on Queens street

ELMHURST, Queens — Police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old man was found with head trauma on a Queens street Saturday morning.

At 4:52 a.m., cops received a 911 call about a man who was unconscious on the corner of Queens Boulevard and Hillyer Street. Police found that the man had sustained trauma to the head.

He was taken by EMS to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Further details have not been released, including the man’s identity. The medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death as police continue their investigation.

