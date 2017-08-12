Here are your winning Powerball $356 million jackpot numbers

Is it your lucky day?

Here are your winning Powerball numbers:

35 20 49 26 24 and Powerball 19

The jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing for the competing Powerball game is $356 million. That is the 14th largest jackpot in Powerball’s history. That jackpot has been building since June 10.

There was one winning ticket in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, paying out an estimated $393 million, according to Mega Millions officials. It was the fifth largest jackpot in the game’s 15-year history.

The winning ticket was bought in Palos Heights, Illinois, according to lottery officials. The winning numbers drawn Friday night were 23, 33, 53, 56, 58 and the Mega Ball was 6. It’s the first jackpot winner in Mega Millions since April 28.

The odds of winning either game are extreme — one in 292 million for Powerball, and one in 259 million for Mega Millions. And if the odds against winning one are ridiculous, the odds of winning both are essentially ridiculous squared — roughly one in 76 quadrillion, or 76 followed by 15 zeros.

There’s no disputing Americans love buying lottery tickets. They spent just over $80 billion on lottery games last year, according to the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries. That’s more than on movies, video games, books, music and sports tickets — combined.

Each game is offered in every state except Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Mississippi, Nevada and Utah.