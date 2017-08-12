× 3 women found murdered inside Hempstead home: police source

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Three women have been found murdered inside a home in Hempstead, Long Island, and a fourth woman was found injured at the scene, a police source told PIX11 News.

The police described the women as victims of an assault that happened around 3 a.m. They were found in a residence on Perry Street. The three women were pronounced dead at the scene by a medic with the Nassau County Police Department. The condition of the fourth woman is not known.

Homicide Squad detectives are currently at the scene.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.