2 dead after helicopter crashes near violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Police say a helicopter has crashed near Charlottesville, Virginia, where violent clashes erupted at the site of a white nationalist rally.

Officials say the deaths of two people in the crash have been linked to the rally.

It was not immediately clear how the crash was connected to the rally.

Corinne Geller, a Virignia State Police spokeswoman, says the pilot and a passenger were killed in the crash Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened just a few hours after a car plowed into a crowd of people peacefully protesting against the white nationalist rally.

One person was killed and at least two dozen were hurt.