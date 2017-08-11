White House undergoing renovations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The White House is getting a makeover.

The West Wing is currently undergoing a roughly two-week long renovation while President Donald Trump is away. He is currently on a 17-day "working vacation" in Bedminster, New Jersey, and will visit New York City beginning on Sunday.

The $3.4 million renovation plan was approved during President Obama’s administration. The restoration includes a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, as well as an upgraded IT system and revamped outdoor spaces.

Earlier this month, reports surfaced that Trump allegedly called the White House a “real dump.” Trump has denied that comment on Twitter.

This is not the first time the White House has undergone a renovation in August. According to The New York Times, both President Bill Clinton and President Ronald Reagan had work done while they were away on summer vacation.