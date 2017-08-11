Violent serial mugger is targeting women in Brooklyn: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — Police are asking for the public's help to identify a serial attacker who assaulted and robbed at least women over a two-week span in Brooklyn.

The attacker often covers his face with a ski mask, bandanna, du-rag or towel, police said Friday as they released surveillance video of the culprit.

He first struck about 11:10 p.m. on July 11 outside an apartment building on Parkway Court and Hubbard Street. He snuck up on a 20-year-old woman, punched her numerous times in the face, inflicting fractures, and ran off with her cellphone.

Then on July 15, the attacker was in front of an apartment building near East 1 Street and Avenue Y shortly before 1 a.m. when he snuck up behind a 21-year-old woman, pulled out a handgun and demanded her cellphone and purse, which contained credit cards, headphones and about $150 in cash.

Just hours later, he attacked a 63-year-old woman from behind at about 7:45 a.m. in front of 2436 W. Second St., pulled out a gun and demanded her property. The victim complied and the culprit made off with her cellphone, $18 in cash and personal papers, police said.

He attacked a 26-year-old woman at about 1:50 a.m. on July 18 near Avenue Z and East 26th Street, police said. In that case, the victim noticed she was being followed and tried to get away by running but the attacker chased her down, pulled out a gun and punched her in the face multiple times. When she fell to the ground, the attacker stole her bag.

Then at about 12:45 a.m. on July 22 in front of 2459 West Third St., the attacker followed a 22-year-old woman as she walked home. This victim, too, noticed that someone was behind her and as she turned face him, he tackled her to the ground, slapped her buttocks and stole her bag, which contained her cellphone, debit card and about $700 in cash.

The culprit is described as a black male in his early 20s. He's betwen 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall with a slim build, police said.

He was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt with dark marking on the upper sleeve and shoulder area, sweatpants and black sneakers.