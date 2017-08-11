Two killed in separate Crown Heights fires in 24-hour period

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A 56-year-old man was killed in the second fatal Crown Heights fire this week.

Rupert Smith was found unconscious, unresponsive and burned inside a Kingston Avenue apartment late Thursday night, officials said. Four other people were injured in the blaze. They were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire was started by someone smoking, fire marshals later determined.

Another fire about a mile away killed a woman early Thursday. Flames broke out around 1:15 a.m. at a home on Pacific Street near New York Avenue.

That fire was deemed accidental electrical and was sparked by an overloaded power strip, FDNY fire marshals said.

An 81-year-old woman was killed in that blaze, officials said. She was later identified by her family as Gertrude Duncan.

Neighbors said everyone on the block affectionately knew Duncan as “mom” or “grandma.”

A second woman suffered burns to her hands in that fire.

