Queens jogger, 36, fatally struck by woman driving without a license

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — A jogger in Queens was fatally struck by a woman driving without a license late Thursday night.

The 36-year-old man was jogging on Beach 29 Street, police said. He was hit by Furtema Derrick, 31, as he entered the intersection at the crosswalk of Seagirt Boulevard just before midnight.

He was unconscious and unresponsive with trauma when paramedics arrived, an NYPD spokesperson said. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The man’s identity has not yet been released.

Derrick stayed at the scene and was taken into custody, police said. She was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.