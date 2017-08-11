“Power” star Brandon Victor Dixon says his character “Terry” gets a bad rap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two-time Tony nominee Brandon Victor Dixon was tight lipped about the upcoming episode of "Power." However, he's curious why his character "Terry Silver" gets such a bad rap. As Dixon sees it, Terry is just doing his job and trying to keep his client out of jail.

Dixon's run in the Broadway smash "Hamilton" comes to an end on Sunday and he already has another theater gig. He will be appearing in "F---ing A," a play by Pulitzer Prize winner Suzan-Lori Parks. It is a take on "The Scarlet Letter." Check it at the Signature Theatre starting August 22nd.