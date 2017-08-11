NYPD officer shot in Brooklyn released from hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — The NYPD officer who was shot in the line of duty Thursday in Brooklyn was released from the hospital late Friday afternoon to cheers and applause from his fellow officers.

Officer Hart Nguyen was in good spirits with a smile on his face as he walked out with his arm in a sling. He was shot once in the arm and twice in the chest — his bulletproof vest saving his life.

The shooting happened late Thursday afternoon when a woman called 911 to report her son was acting erratically but was not violent and did not have a weapon.

Nguyen and his partner responded to the home on Ridgewood Avenue in Cypress Hills where they came in contact with the 29-year-old suspect who fired at Nguyen as he approached. Nguyen did not return fire.

The gunman then barricaded himself in his bedroom and was later found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Several firearms were found near the gunman's body.

Nguyen worked out of the 75th Precinct with two years on the force.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.