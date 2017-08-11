New Jersey wedding venue abruptly closes sending brides into a panic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ORANGE, N.J. — The Atrium Country Club on Eagle Rock Road in West Orange, New Jersey is closed for good — and couples who booked weddings and already paid the venue are in a panic.

The doors were chained shut on Monday.

Bride-to-be Danielle Mellilo, 27, happened to drop by on Tuesday to pick something up.

“To just walk up there and see that a place that we're supposed to be getting married at in three months all chained up - it was just heartbreaking," she said.

Mellilo got engaged to fiancé Ryan Decker, 26, in December of 2015. From the beginning, Mellilo said she had her heart set on getting married at The Atrium.

That dream has been shattered. The couple got a letter today officially confirming the closure.

"They lied to us. They stole our money," said Mellilo.

The letter made no mention of the couple's $10,000 deposit.

Bankruptcy attorney Donald V. Biase told PIX11 that any deposits made prior to his involvement in March of 2017 are not returnable because the venue owners spent that cash on operations. Any deposits made after that time will be spent at other venues to pay for the displaced events.

"We’ve arranged for another catering business to perform the weddings and parties of the folks that have a contract or have a party booked with The Atrium," stated Biase.

Mellilo said she previously received a couple letters in the mail mentioning bankruptcy. But when she called the venue, she says they assuaged her concerns by stating a major distributor was going bankrupt and that her wedding could go on as planned.

"We trusted them," said Mellilo. "They made us think everything was okay. And everything was not okay at all."

Mellilo and Decker did manage to book their wedding at another venue for the same date they planned to marry.

Joseph and Albert Nazarian are listed as The Atrium's owners.

PIX11 called the venue's listed number to get more information, but calls are already being forwarded to another company that said they have no affiliation with the defunct establishment.