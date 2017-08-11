Mother of Bronx girl scalded by boiling water asks for help with medical bills

THE BRONX — The mother of an 11-year-old girl who was severely burned after another girl poured boiling water on her during a sleepover has asked for help paying her daughter’s medical bills.

Jamoneisha Merritt suffered second-degree burns to her face, shoulders, neck and chest, authorities said. Merritt was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

Ebony Merritt says the injuries are so severe, the doctors will not let Jamoneisha look at them.

“The emotional and physical pain my daughter is going through is something that no parent would want to bare [sic] witness too,” she wrote on GoFundMe. “My heart aches for the moment she has to look in the mirror at what these cruel individuals have done to her.”

Merritt says her family is not financially prepared to pay for the initial hospital bills, skin graphs, plastic surgery and hospital visits. She’s working to raise $5,000. As of Friday afternoon, $1,370 had been successfully raised.

The 12-year-old girl who allegedly poured the boiling water on Jamoneisha has been charged with felony assault.

The “hot water challenge,” an internet phenomenon, apparently pushes people to boil water and toss the scalding liquid on unsuspecting victims.

Last week, an 8-year-old girl in Florida died from her injuries five months after she drank boiling water through a straw on a dare.