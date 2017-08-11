Humdinger of a good time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARAMUS, N.J. — With indoor batting cages, bowling, an arcade, a full menu and more, Humdingers in Paramus, New Jersey, has something for everyone.

The eight fully automated batting cages and 12 pitching machines are great for visitors of all levels.

Race against time and test your agility, maneuvering through a field of laser beams in the Laser Maze Challenge or try to break as many lasers as possible in 30 seconds in the Beam Buster.

Twelve boutique bowling lanes each have their own tablet to control your bowling experience.

Need some fuel to get those X’s? During prime time your personal lane server will bring your food order right to your lane. If you order food, feel free to bring your own wine or beer.