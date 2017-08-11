Huge Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots up for grabs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — There are two chances to win major lottery jackpots this weekend: the Mega Millions drawing Friday night and Powerball on Saturday.

As of Friday morning, Mega Millions was inching closer to $400 million, while Powerball was more than $350 million.

Imagine winning both of those? How lucky would you have to be to win both? Try 1 in 75.6 quadrillion.

Or, in more colorful terms, the odds of winning both are 6,000 times worse than being killed by a meteorite strike while you are attacked by a shark.