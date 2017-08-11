Follow-up Friday: How Monica is making it happen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Jennifer Ellis says for five years she's been living inside the Stuyvesant gardens apartments.

February is when the invasion began — the invasion of the bugs.

"My youngest son, Chance, came to me and brought me a water bug and said here Mommy. He had a dead water bug in his hand," said Ellis.

Ellis says she filled out a transfer, because she was concerned about her 9-year-old son, Jay, who has asthma and sickle cell disease.

Ellis blames the problems inside her home on her building's basement.

PIX11 News reached out to the New York City Housing Authority for answers.

A spokesperson tells us, "Every resident deserves to live in a safe, clean and connected home, which is why we take insect extermination very seriously. We also called for an exterminator to be on site this afternoon to ensure residents are not further impacted by this issue. All residents dealing with any extermination issues should put in a work order by calling the Customer Contact Center (CCC) at 718-707-7771 or by using the MyNYCHA app."

Ellis got a transfer thanks to NYCHA.

Cynthia Johnson lives in the Martin Luther King Towers in Harlem and has been fighting for repairs for years to be done to her Harlem apartment. Johnson wants repairs and a transfer out.

"We are not getting any love from housing for years. I have a disabled niece and a son with autism," said Johnson.

Johnson doesn't have a working sink, is missing storage cabinets, and theres a massive leak in her kitchen ceiling.

"With the water coming down you can't cook on the stove," complained Johnson.

Johnson has two disabled family members, and their motorized wheelchairs don't fit inside the apartment.

"I have to be carried or crawl, that's my reality everyday," said Kianna Gomomillion, Johnson's niece.

PIX11 News reached out the Housing Authority, and they sprung into action.

"We will work with the family to find an accessible apartment that fits their needs.”

NYCHA delivered on their promise.

The family moved into a new four bedroom apartment on June 1st.

Robert Levine, 78, and Phyllis Levine, 74, have been married for over half a century. It was a blind date that went very well.

"The secret to staying married for over fifty years is you say yes dear yes dear anything you want," said Levine.

His wife is a cancer survivor and Levine says the radiation caused her to lose her sight.

"When I was going through the cancer treatment, I came home I had tears in my eyes, he said don't worry I love you just the same," said Phyllis Levine.

The couple needs full-time care.

"We struggle to get answers from our insurance company about who would pay for that care. It's been months now," said Levine.

PIX11 News called MetLife and they sprung into action.

The couple is getting the help they need and they are getting reimbursed, over eight thousand dollars.

MetLife says if you have a similar problem, here are some tips to help:

· Send in your receipts promptly and keep a copy

· Ask a family member, friend or neighbor to help if you aren’t sure how your benefits work

· Let your physician know you have coverage and give him/her permission to speak with the insurance comp

Levine got their check from MetLife on Friday.

If you have a story reach out to Monica Morales on Facebook at https://m.facebook.com/monicamoralestv/