× Bronx Walgreens employee stops man attempting to rape woman in store bathroom

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx — A heroic Walgreens employee rescued a woman from a man attempting to rape her in the convenience store’s bathroom Thursday.

The attempted rapist approached the 50-year-old victim as she was exiting the bathroom of the White Plains Road bathroom around 3:40 p.m., police said. He pushed her back inside and then shoved her to the ground.

The man covered her mouth and attempted to remove the woman’s pants as she screamed for help, officials said. A Walgreens employee heard the screams and rushed in.

He pulled the man off of the woman.

The culprit ran off on foot. Police described him as being 30-35 years old. He’s about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. The man was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, white t-shirt, blue jeans and black and white sneakers.

Police have asked for help identifying him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).