On this day: Hip-hop is born in the Bronx

THE BRONX — The Boogie Down Bronx is celebrating a big one today: Aug. 11 is the birthday of hip-hop.

The genre was born at a party in the Bronx in 1973. Hip-hop legend DJ Kool Herc spun the basics of it at a turntable in the Bronx.

DJ Kool Herc and his sister Cindy Campbell hosted back to school parties in the basement of 1520 Sedgwick Avenue in Morris Heights.

“This is the home of hip-hop and it’s home to a lot of people who were here in the good times and in the times when things got bad,” Herc said about the building in 2013.

Herc came up with breaks, or breakbeats, to give people at his Sedgewick Avenue parties more time to dance.

Part of the street was recently renamed Hip-Hop Boulevard.

Herc is known as the innovator of hip-hop, but other elements of the genre also came from the Bronx.

Grand Wizzard Theodore is credited with coming up with scratching a few neighborhoods over. He came up with it when he was just 12-years-old.

“It’s about peace, love, unity and having unity at the end of the day,” he said before the renaming of Sedgewick Avenue.

Google shared a history of hip-hop’s birth Friday.