Affordable tools for back to school

Posted 8:24 AM, August 11, 2017, by , Updated at 08:25AM, August 11, 2017

Being the “Teacher’s Pet” is typically not a compliment, however,  if your kid is prepared for the back-to-school season with the best and most affordable tools for school that title – is a good thing!  Behind The Buy .com’s senior editor David Gregg  joins us this morning with some of the best deals on Back-to-School gear he found in the tri-state area!  Here’s a selection most stylish and affordable Back-to-School supplies (binders, notebooks, backpacks, decorative accessories to trick out your school gear, etc…).  Retailers such as Staples offer price match (Staples/Staples.com – 110% Price Match Guarantee!).

David’s Back-to-School  Picks

  • DELL Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop:  Sale Price at Staples for $349.99
  • Kindle Fire HD 8 Tablet:  $79.95
  • Epson Expression ET-2600 EcoTank All-in-One:  Sale price at Staples $219.99
  • Incipio Smartphone Cases:  Starts at $19.99

 

 

 

 

 

 