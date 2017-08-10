Woman, upset Brooklyn bus is out of service, throws hot coffee in driver’s face

BERGEN BEACH, Brooklyn — An angry commuter threw a hot cup of coffee at a bus driver’s face late Wednesday night, police said.

The driver, a 33-year-old man, was on his meal break around 11:30 p.m. at Veterans Avenue and East 70th Street when a woman asked him when the bus would be moving, an NYPD spokesperson said. He explained that the bus was out of service.

Furious, the woman tossed her coffee at the man, police said. She fled the scene.

The driver was conscious and alert when he was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries was not immediately available.

Police say the coffee-throwing woman is in her 40s.

Assaulting an MTA employee is a Class D felony punishable by up to seven years in prison.

