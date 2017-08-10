Woman, 81, killed in fire in Crown Heights brownstone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — An overnight fire killed an 81-year-old woman in Crown Heights and sent a second woman to the hospital, police said.

Flames broke out about 1:15 a.m. Thursday at a home on Pacific Street near New York Avenue, police said.

When fire crews extinguished the blaze, they found an 81-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive on the third floor of the brownstone. The victim, whose name has not been released yet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors said everyone on the block knew the victim as "mom."

Suzanne Mattiello, who called 911, said she's been living next to the victim for 13 years and decribed her as a "very sweet lady."

Preston Godfrey is the victim's daughter's boyfriend. He said his grief-stricken girlfriend tried in vain to free her mother from the thick smoke.

"She was fast asleep and the door was locked," he said. "Her daughter has a key but couldn't find the key to open the door and get her out."

Finally, the victim's grandson broke down the door, but there was nothing more he could do.

As fire raged all around, residents desperately tried to save each other -- and themselves. Eric Burke said he knew there was only one way out: by rappelling four stories down.

"I said, I'm going to sit on the window and the cable wire hanging, and I came right down," he recalled to PIX11 news.

A second woman in her 40s suffered burns to her hands, police said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Authorities told PIX11 News that initial evidence does not suggest the deadly blaze is suspicious.