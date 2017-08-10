Trump tells North Korea to ‘get their act together’ or it will be in trouble ‘like few nations have ever been’

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — President Trump told North Korea to ‘get their act together’ or it will be in trouble ‘like few nations have ever been’ Wednesday.

Earlier this week, he issued an extraordinary ultimatum to North Korea. He warned the country not to make any more threats against the United States or they would”face fire and fury like the world has never seen.

“North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen… he has been very threatening beyond a normal state. They will be met with fire, fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before,” he said.

Trump said Wednesday it’s possible his original statement wasn’t tough enough.

“It’s about time someone stood up for the people of our country,” he said

North Korea says it is examining its operational plans for attacking Guam to contain U.S. bases there.

The army said in a statement distributed Wednesday by the state-run news agency that it is studying a plan to create an “enveloping fire” in areas around Guam with medium- to long-range ballistic missiles. The U.S. territory is home to Andersen Air Force Base.

Guam hosts 7,000 U.S. military personnel on two main bases and has a population of 160,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.