FARMINGVILLE, Long Island — A teen died Thursday from injuries he suffered during football practice at a Long Island high school, police said.

Police said the teen was injured about 8:40 a.m. on the athletic field of Sachem East High School. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The teen’s name and cause of death have not been released.

