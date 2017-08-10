Secaucus police make arrests after 2nd rash of car burglaries

SECAUCUS, N.J. — Police have arrested three teenagers from Jersey City for burglarizing 23 cars in a residential neighborhood.

Detectives say surveillance video shows the suspects checking the door handle on every car and stealing from any that were left unlocked. The suspects took electronics, money, credit cards and gift cards. Detectives recovered some of the items and returned them to their rightful owners.

“They’re getting the stuff back they’ve worked hard for,” said Secaucus Detective Aniello Schaffer. “Often times it doesn’t happen.”​

Savione J. Bryant, 19, and two unidentified juveniles, ages 16 and 17, have been charged with 23 counts of burglary and seven counts of theft and conspiracy to commit burglary and theft. Bryant, a Jersey City resident, was also charged with two counts of using a juvenile to commit a criminal offense.

Police say the break-ins occurred on July 25, just three days after 10 French juveniles were caught burglarizing 12 unlocked cars in a nearby neighborhood. All the thefts occurred around 1st and 2nd streets in Secaucus.

“Now we definitely make sure the cars are locked,” said Butch Karaway, whose next door neighbors got robbed. “We usually have them locked, but now we double check.”

Police are urging all residents to lock their vehicles and keep valuable items stowed away.

Anyone with additional information should call the Secaucus Detective Division at 201-330-2052.

