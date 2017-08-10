Queens woman with down syndrome, autism reported missing in the Bronx

THE BRONX — A Queens woman with down syndrome, autism and a speech impediment has been reported missing from a family member’s home in the Bronx, police say.

Marisol Delvalle, 46, of 162nd Street, Queens, was last seen around 1 a.m. at the relative’s Bronx residence on Arthur Avenue.

Delvalle is 4 feet 9 inches and 145 pounds. She has straight, black hair and was last seen wearing a black, polka-dot shirt, a pink sweater, black pants and carrying a black bag.

Anyone with information in regards to the missing is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.