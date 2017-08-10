Products to help you look cool during the dog days of summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Beauty expert Milly Almodovar stopped by PIX11 Morning News with products you need to look cool during the dog days of summer.

Hair getting damaged from Chlorine Or Pool? Spritz this on first.

SheaMoisture 100% Virgin Coconut Oil Daily Hydration Leave In Treatment $13.99

Before jumping in the pool, spritz your hair with this product.

Coconut Oil is one of the best ingredients you can use on your hair. It was tested by scientist years ago and it was proven because of it’s tiny molecular structure to penetrate the hair shaft and nourish the hair. This product is great because it’s lightweight smells amazing, but also detangles, protects & controls Frizz. If you spray right before entering the pool or beach water, it will act like a barrier and protect the hair. I also highly recommend spraying this on if you plan to lounge in the pool.

www.cvs.com

Sunscreens can leave you ashy?

Urban Skin RX DermShield Sun Protection Daily Moisturizer SPF 30 $28

So many women of color do not wear sunscreen because they say that it leaves them with a white cast and Mineral sunscreens are notorious for this. Not only does this sunscreen go on clear, but another summer complaint is that skin can get oily. This sunscreen also works to mattify the skin. I love to put it on before makeup because my skin is a lot less oily during the day.

www.urbanskinrx.com

Skin getting sun spots and just looking a little bland.

DefenAge 2-Minute Reveal Masque $74

This mask gives insane results in just 2 minutes.

We now know that beauty lovers want results quickly

This Delivers skin brightening in minutes with a blend of ultra fine sugar crystals and triple enzyme resurfacing to help lighten dark spots as well (which can happen during the summer).

Use once or twice a week it helps products that follow work on the upper layers of the skin more effectively

Instantly resurfaces, refines and reveals brighter looking Skin.

www.defenage.com

Want a glow? or you can even use this after a sunburn!

Nyakio Maracuja & Yangu Soothing Oil $42

Maracuja oil is the hot oil this year. It has a very high content of essential fatty acids. It’s also loaded with antioxidants and vitamins for the skin. Yangu Oil is very soothing to the skin. Both are cold pressed to preserve their power. They Work together to create a very soothing environment for skin, but also leave skin glowing. Try this on after a sunburn or just on your face to watch your skin glow.

www.ulta.com

Always wanted plumper lips but scared of injections (this will be super fun to demo)

PMD Kiss Lip Plumping System $139

This is the smart antiaging Lip Plumping Treatment

It uses pulsating vacuum technology and specially formulated serum to create a fuller appearance of lip volume and restore youthfulness to lips.

Long term and more significant results appear with daily use.

As we age our lips lose volume and color and we begin to see more lines and wrinkles, this product boost collagen and reduces appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while increasing the look of ip volume.

www.pmdbeauty.com or www.sephora.com

Want to spice up your makeup but don’t know

BH Cosmetics Solar Flare 18 Color Baked Eyeshadow Palette $15.99

Makeup palettes can be so expensive now, it’s insane. But this one is super inexpensive and it contains 18 nudes and shimmery golds that are super reflective and so perfect for the summer.

Even if your a makeup novice, you can just apply some of the shades with your fingers because they are so rich in pigment.

I also love that you can transition this palette from summer to Fall because of the deep coppery tones, cranberry, plums and olives.

It’s a palette pretty much for everyday and every occasion.

www.bhcosmetics.com

Men got skincare issues too!

Baxter of California Herbal Mint Toner $18,

Men's skin is much thicker and oilier than women's so a toner especially during the summer is a must. This toner is more than just your average facial toner. Not only does it remove residual dirt, oil and impurities cleansers can miss, it preps skin to receive further product like serums and moisturizers, boosting their efficacy. Antioxidant-rich vitamins C and E work together to condition and brighten the complexion and prevent environmental damage. A soothing botanical blend of rosemary, mint, cucumber and myrrh reduces redness as they tone and balance oil production. Use morning and night as part of your skincare regimen or throughout the day to remove excess oil.