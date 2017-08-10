Officials call on Cuomo to sign bill that requires NYPD officers take CPR training every 2 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The family of an 11-year-old girl who died of an asthma attack is calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to sign legislation requiring NYPD officers to receive more frequent CPR training into law.

Briana Ojeda's mother was speeding, desperate to get her asthmatic daughter to the hospital in 2010. An officer pulled them over, but he didn't know how to perform CPR.

Now her family and officials want change. Brian's law would require NYPD officers to receive CPR training every two years barring exceptional, extenuating circumstances. It's already been passed in the New York Senate and Assembly, bu Gov. Cuomo has not signed off on it.

“Briana’s Law will help save lives and honors the Ojeda family who has been fighting for this law ever since their daughter died," said Assistant Speaker of the Assembly Felix Ortiz. "I urge the Governor to approve this legislation and help us win this battle."

The legislation has the support of NYPD and the Patrolmen's Benevolent Association.

“This bill is consistent with the NYPD’s focus on providing the best, most comprehensive training to our police officers, all of whom receive substantial training in CPR and the use of AEDs while in the Police Academy," said NYPD Commissioner James O'Neil. "We remain committed to providing consistent retraining on a regular basis.