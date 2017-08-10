NYPD officer shot in Brooklyn; suspect barricaded in building with rifle

Posted 5:08 PM, August 10, 2017, by , Updated at 05:37PM, August 10, 2017

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — A female NYPD officer was rushed to the hospital after being shot multiple times by a suspect with a rifle, police sources tell PIX11 News.

The suspect is believed to be barricaded.

Police arrived on the scene at Ridgewood Avenue Thursday evening just before 5 p.m.

Police sources say the officer was shot four times in the chest and once in the arm.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where her condition is not known.

There is no further information at this time.

PIX11’s Myles Miller contributed to this report. 