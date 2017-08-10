Man slashes woman sitting at computer inside Brooklyn library

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A 43-year-old Brooklyn man allegedly slashed a woman sitting at a computer inside a Brooklyn public library Wednesday night, police said.

The 26-year-old woman was at a computer when she and Terrence Wilmot argued, an NYPD official said. Wilmot pulled out a knife and allegedly slashed her left hand.

It was not immediately clear what the two had been arguing about.

Police arrested Wilmot. He was charged with assault, menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of marijuana.

The slash wound was minor and the woman refused medical attention at the scene.