Long Island couple married 51 years fights for answers and a reimbursement from their insurance company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MEADOW, NY — A Long Island couple has been married for over half a century. It was a blind date that went very well.

Robert Levine's wife is a cancer survivor and Levine says the radiation caused her to lose her sight.

"When I was going through the cancer treatment, I came home, I had tears in my eyes," said Phyllis Levine, 74. "He said 'don't worry, I love you just the same.'"

Robert Levine, 78, had a heart attack recently, so the couple needs full-time care.

"We struggle to get answers from our insurance company about who would pay for that care. It's been months now," said Levine.

PIX11 News called Metlife and they sprung into action.

The couple is getting the help they need and they are getting reimbursed, over $8,000.

Phyllis and Robert also shared the secret to a long marriage.

"The secret to staying married for over fifty years is you say yes dear yes dear anything you want," said Robert Levine.

Met life suggest these tips to help if you have a similar problem:

Send in your receipts promptly and keep a copy

Ask a family member, friend or neighbor to help if you aren’t sure how your benefits work

Let your physician know you have coverage and give him/her permission to speak with the insurance comp

If you have a story reach out to Monica Morales on Facebook.