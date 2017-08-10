Howard looks for freelance funeral director who ripped off woman burying her mother, then skipped town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

I feel kind of sorry for Dee Dee McQueen. It looks like she got ripped off by a freelance funeral director. Who knew there even were such things in New York, right?

Anyway, her mom died this spring after battling pancreatic cancer. Her life insurance policy covered a lot of the expenses. Dee Dee says the freelance funeral director, Andrea Torruellas, sent a limo driver over to collect an extra $620. She paid it. Then she found out from the company that acts as middle man in paying funeral homes that everything should have been paid in full.

Dee Dee feels she was ripped off. Instead of being in a local cemetery, her mom was buried more than two hours away in Monmouth County, NJ. And the flowers and organist at her funeral weren’t what she thought she’d purchased.

"The only flowers we had, my friends put together and bought flowers. And the man sat behind the organ, he didn’t play any music and my aunt played a song off her phone and that was it.”

Dee Dee says when she contacted Torruellas, the funeral director said she’d refund the money. That never happened.

So Dee Dee contacted me. I went to the funeral home. I heard from the owner that Torruellas was just renting an office there and isn’t around anymore. Other people are looking for her, too.

I went to another Brooklyn address listed for her. No funeral home there. And she never returned the message I left on her cell phone.

It turns out, she may have skipped town. The owner of the funeral home where she had space says she may be in Delaware now.

So, it looks like Dee Dee is out the money. It happens, but sometimes I just can’t get to someone I’m seeking.

Dee Dee had some important words of advice when I told her all this.

“Watch what you do when you lose a family member.”