Former NYC councilman gets 2 to 6 years in corruption case

QUEENS — Former New York City Councilman Ruben Wills was sentenced Thursday to two to six years in prison for the theft of about $30,000 in public campaign funds and state grant money, the attorney general said.

A jury convicted Wills, a Democrat who represented Jamaica, Queens, last month on five of the six counts against him at his corruption trial. He was automatically expelled from the New York City Council and had faced a maximum of seven years behind bars.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman at the time called Wills’ crime “a shameful violation of the public trust.”

The councilman used some of the stolen money to buy a $750 Louis Vuitton handbag at Macy’s. He also used the money at Nordstrom and Home Depot.

The indictment against Wills was unsealed in 2014. At the time, Wills said he was innocent. He said he could not get justice from the state’s Attorney General “because of where I’m from and the color of my skin.”